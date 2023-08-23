Central Western Daily
Catherine McAuley rugby team crowned NSW Catholic primary school champions

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
Another rugby carnival, another win for Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School except this time they can call themselves best in the state.

