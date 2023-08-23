Another rugby carnival, another win for Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School except this time they can call themselves best in the state.
The school backed up their Western carnival win by taking out the NSW Catholic Primary Schools (NSWCPS) 10-a-side tournament at St Joseph's College in Hunters Hill on August 13-14.
The side went through the carnival undefeated, conceding just one try and defeating St Laurence's Forbes 28-0 in the final.
Co-coach Scott Hudson said the results was a credit to the boys' dedication throughout the year.
"They give up their lunchtimes three days a week and when I forget they come and get me," he said.
"They play really well together and just enjoy playing footy. That's the great thing.
"We've had a lot of good kids who have missed out because you can only take 14 kids."
Co-coach Mark Sheridan said his side handled the pressure of coming up against the best Catholic primary schools in NSW.
"It was a good tournament," he said.
"There were a lot of schools there and everyone brought their A-game but obviously our boys handled the pressure and did us proud," he said.
"It was a bit of a blowout on the scoreboard but it didn't do the contest any justice. It was really close for the first 10 minutes."
"Normally for 10-a-side they bring the sidelines in but at Joeys they won't mark the grass so we had to play full field," Mr Hudson added.
"The team was full of speed so that really benefited us."
Winger Klay Oliver-Roach said he had enjoyed swapping his regular weekend rugby league for the 15-man code.
"It was pretty cool," he said.
"We won every game and only one try scored against us.
"It was actually pretty fun playing union, because you get to clean out the scrums but in league you just roll the ball."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.