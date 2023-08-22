Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Storm warning for Orange issued as Bureau alerts region to possible hailstones, damaging winds

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An early-season storm is brewing in the west with the potential to produce damaging winds and large hailstones, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.