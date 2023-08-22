An early-season storm is brewing in the west with the potential to produce damaging winds and large hailstones, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
The warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon as the storm clouds gathered in the region's west.
Large parts of the Central Tablelands and Central West Slopes and Plains were included in the warning, namely Orange, Bathurst, Goulburn, Condobolin, Wagga Wagga, Young, West Wyalong, Tumbarumba and Junee.
Increased moisture and instability ahead of a cold front set to hit the region is bringing about the development of severe thunderstorms, the Bureau's warning says.
The State Emergency Service says it's important people move cars under cover or away from trees, and loose items around your house, yard and balcony are all secure.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
