Police seize stolen vehicle found abandoned in Orange

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:15pm
A stolen vehicle in Orange, which was later abandoned in the same suburb, has been seized by police for forensic examination.

