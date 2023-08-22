A stolen vehicle in Orange, which was later abandoned in the same suburb, has been seized by police for forensic examination.
At around 1am on Tuesday, police received reports a vehicle was allegedly "driving erratically" on Kurim Avenue in Glenroi.
Following inquiries, police then located the Nissan X-Trail on Moad Street - some two kilometres away - where it had been abandoned in Glenroi at a park.
Checks by police revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from a home earlier in the morning, August 22, also in the Glenroi area.
Police seized the ditched vehicle, which is being forensically examined for evidence.
An investigation has also been launched by police to gain insight on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident, and for those who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area, are urged to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399.
Intel can also be lodged on the Crime Stoppers website, or information can be reported to the no-cost Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
