Mrs Kingham is the kind of teacher that feels driven by what excites her students; and it's only part of why she's held in such high regard.
Careers advisor with Orange's James Sheahan Catholic High School, Jo Kingham is a proud mother who enjoys teeing off at the golf course in her spare time.
But it's her drive at school that's recently swung her to the top, grabbing 2023 Industry Collaboration Award gold.
"I had absolutely no idea that I'd even been nominated," Mrs Kingham said.
"It was a big secret and a complete surprise."
Thrown in the awards ring by the school's principal and keen industry contacts, Mrs Kingham was Sheahan's long-term Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) teacher from 1999 to 2017.
Wrapping up her PDHPE role was no easy decision at the time, but she took the plunge to try something new.
Then, in 2018, Mrs Kingham landed the full-time pathways position.
"I'd always had an interest in the careers area and thought I'd look to make a change if the opportunity came up, I was up for a new challenge," she said.
"It's a really meaningful and and positive role to be in, to assist students making those tricky post-school decisions, and help them transition from school to work."
Mrs Kingham said it's okay for students to not know what they want to do outside of school, with a melting pot of multiple pathways on offer to achieve "anything and everything" in the goals department.
Which is why she feels the recent nod recognises the important role that careers education plays in schools, along with nurturing industry connections.
One of her (many) highlights in the esteemed role to date, Mrs Kingham was able to experience that outcome in real-time.
"I was at a CSU careers event a couple of years ago and there were five ex-students that had just started their first year of medicine," she said.
"Every one of those students had each taken a different pathway to get there, whether that was in nursing or paramedics, and it was just a really nice moment to see this handful of students, who all went down varying paths, all achieve that same goal."
While some gun for direct links to university, Mrs Kingham said other students may want to do school-based apprenticeships or traineeships to work toward their aspiring careers.
Some students will opt for Vocational Education and Training (VET) pathways and include it as part of their HSC.
"Thinking about life post-school can be daunting for young people, which is why the first step is to take that stress out of it," she said.
"I like getting to know students and finding out about what they're interested in, what skills they already have that we can build on.
"I want to know what they get excited about and then we explore from there, look for the opportunities that present themselves, and then work on finding something that fits for them."
