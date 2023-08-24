Country living with city convenience

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday August 25: 126 Spring Glen Road, Orange:
If you're looking to purchase a new home and dreaming of the space and privacy that only substantial acreage can provide, the 126 Spring Glen Road is a must inspect.
Perfectly located so you can enjoy the peace and quiet of country living, but without sacrificing the conveniences of living close to town, listing agent Will Miller said that 126 Spring Glen Road was an ideal 43 acre block that was just a short seven minute drive from the Bustling CBD of Orange, yet felt like it's a world away.
"The property boasts a two-storey family home that is a mixture of brick veneer and double brick," he said. "There are four large bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom has a stunning walk-in robe and private ensuite.
"There is also an additional study area or home office space, while both floors feature a generous living area, and family and friends can enjoy cooking up their favourite dishes in the spacious country kitchen that has plenty of storage thanks to the walk in pantry."
The home also has some free-standing wood fireplaces, along with split-system heating and cooling to keep you comfortable all year round, and an elevated entertaining deck with views that take in the spectacular rural outlook.
The land is a mixture of grazing paddocks and trees, is fully fenced, and water is supplied by two dams and a bore.
There are a number of sheds and bird enclosures which, along with the attached double-bay garage, can accommodate the vehicles and livestock required to put the land to its best use.
Will said that for anyone looking to live that idyllic lifestyle, entertain visiting guests, and raise a family with the space around to do whatever the heart desires, this is the perfect opportunity.
"126 Spring Glen Road is located just beyond Clifton Grove, and this property proves that it's possible to bring together private country living and city proximity," he said. "Acreage that's close to town, especially acreage on a substantial scale, is hard to come by.
"That's why 126 Spring Glen Road's 43 acres, two-storey family home, and seven-minute drive to town is such an incredible package."
