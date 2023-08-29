A devoted mum to two little girls, Mel Watson will tell you some of her favourite things in life are socialising, sipping on caffeine and all-things sparkles.
Though it was during a challenging time amid the COVID era when the 40-year-old Orange entrepreneur birthed her business babies, What Mellie Did Next and The Zest Collective.
Formerly in government-based people and culture safety roles, it was after a lock-down stage when she realised just how overwhelming life's listless demands were.
She saw how self-care for women had plummeted on the to-do list; and she wanted to change that.
"I had a period of burnout at the end of 2019 and I'd taken sabbatical leave in that last year, but I came out the other side and recovered well before returning to work, " Mrs Watson said.
"But I was watching women around me, really incredible and talented women, also coming to burnout at this rapid rate and I thought 'what can I do?'
"I knew I had the coaching and mentoring skills, and I wanted to help women achieve what we just don't get enough of."
After a "lovely little dose" of imposter syndrome, Mrs Watson would eventually leveraged her skills to build What Mellie Did Next in 2022.
Partnering with experts like sleep psychologists, brain injury physicians, and crisis communication specialists, she built an empire of digital support and resources for women at risk of total exhaustion.
Following its huge success, she'd then lean it more toward the retail side of business, and launch The Zest Collective in early 2023 as its self-care teammate.
It's also why she's up for Outstanding Startup in the 2023 Business Orange Awards, along with businesses Canobolas Kids Physio, CosMedic Collective Orange, Parlour O, and Orange Organising Co also in the running.
"I wanted to create a community where women had everything I thought I needed when I was getting to a point of burnout, because half the battle is having those resources right there when they're needed most," she said.
"And it's so rewarding knowing I'm giving back and seeing their progress, because it fills my cup in return when women connect with and support other women.
"So often we have this mindset where we don't want to disappoint anyone or flex that 'no' muscle, but our super power as women is that we know how to connect and share through that learning."
Part of the foundation includes quick-start modules, self-care well-being kits, one-on-one coaching, recordings from experts, and participating in online group sessions.
Women are able to map out what's on their schedules, drop what they don't really need, and make time to pour more energy into recharging their own batteries.
"It's about planning differently and shifting that 'I have to get it all done' mindset by setting practical, guilt-free boundaries and laying it all out together," she said.
"It's forming this new network of support and not letting things get to a point where we're barely standing or not sleeping at night, because we're hung up on commitments that we just don't need to focus on or have worrying us like that at all."
Which is why a live session (and unofficial or soft launch) dubbed Zest Live has had Mrs Watson's excitement booming for the past eight months.
Hosted by Hive Orange on September 14, she and other well-being experts will rally together to share about their personal and professional experiences to support and encourage women to "get their zest" back.
"We'll also talk about two new levels of membership with the online hubs, which are a mix between digital-only resources and top-tier coaching packages," she said.
"People feel better about their lifestyle within a matter of weeks and it worked for me, because I'm so much more present with my own family I know where my boundaries are.
"A lot of women need to learn how to harness that 'this is who I am' attitude and celebrate themselves without any guilt attached; and that's where we come in."
Doors at Hive Orange open from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, September 14. For more information on the event and to book tickets, head online to the Humanitix website.
