Orange home raided by police in drug operation on Hill Street

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:45pm
Multiple cannabis plants and drug-making equipment have been seized by police in a major drug bust at an Orange home.

