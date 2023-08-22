Multiple cannabis plants and drug-making equipment have been seized by police in a major drug bust at an Orange home.
A police operation led investigators to Hill Street at around 10am on August 22, seizing at least a dozen cannabis plants in the daylight raid.
Paraphernalia to produce the illegal drug was also taken by police as evidence, including hydroponic equipment such as light fixtures, structural support racks, power boards and reflective sheeting.
NSW Police confirmed to the Central Western Daily at 1.10pm on Tuesday that an "operation is underway at a home on Hill Street, Orange" and no further information was available at this stage.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.