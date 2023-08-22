The New South Wales Environment Protection Authority has initiated legal proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court against Cadia Holdings Pty Ltd's gold mine.
The move comes in response to an alleged breach of section 128 of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 that occurred in March 2022.
The EPA believes Cadia, a subsidiary of Newcrest, exceeded the standards set for the concentration of solid particles (total) under the Protection of the Environment Operations (Clean Air) Regulation 2021.
This breach has been attributed to the operation of mine surface exhaust fans.
The EPA's involvement doesn't end there. The agency is actively investigating a series of additional suspected infractions related to the management of dust emissions at the Cadia mine.
Chief Executive Officer of the NSW EPA, Tony Chappel said this case is just one facet of the EPA's comprehensive probe into dust emissions and air pollutants management at the Cadia mine.
"All mining operations have mandatory legal obligations regarding air emissions to protect the community and the environment, and the community should be able to have confidence that these obligations are being met," Mr Chappel said.
Alongside the legal action, the EPA is carrying out an extensive monitoring program encompassing water, soil, and air analyses.
This initiative seeks to understand the potential pathways through which pollutants might infiltrate the Cadia Valley community.
The mine is also mandated to conduct regular vent emission assessments and deliver monthly reports detailing dust discharges.
A first directions hearing is listed for 29 September 2023.
A Cadia spokesperson said the mine is operating in compliance with clean air regulations.
"This has been confirmed in recent independent tests and monitoring provided to the EPA," the spokesperson said.
"Mining responsibly is what the community expects of us, and what we demand of ourselves. We remain firmly committed to rebuilding trust and confidence in our operations with the community and regulator, so we can continue to support jobs, regional investment and the energy transition."
Prosecutions, according to the EPA, constitute a tool for achieving optimal environmental and human health outcomes.
The agency's regulatory stance incorporates a broad spectrum of options aimed at ensuring responsible environmental stewardship.
