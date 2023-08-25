Having penned her first story at just 11 years of age, some would say Kamille Roach was destined to live life through the written word.
But it wasn't until she took home a top honour at the Banjo Paterson Awards some 30 years later, that Ms Roach really found her footing in the literary world.
The now 49-year-old spent her teenage years growing up on a sheep and cattle farm near Bathurst where life was anything but easy.
"The traditional roles of men and women were really enforced in the countryside," she said.
"I was a young woman in a country area which was bad then and I think can still be bad now."
On top of that, there was the drought of 1982/83 that her family had to contend with.
"I was copping it from all sides," Ms Roach added.
Having graduated from Charles Sturt University, she moved to Perth at 20-years-old to pursue a new life as a nurse, a career she still holds to this day.
But there was still something missing and so, in her 30s, Ms Roach decided to get "more serious" about her writing.
She studied, joined writers groups and even began to submit short stories into competitions.
Then in 2013, she entered the Banjo Paterson Writing Awards and took out first place in the short story category.
The piece, titled Pilbara Ash and published in full in the July 1, 2013 edition of the Central Western Daily, took her three months to write but was well worth the effort.
"It's really helped my career. It's not the be all and end all, but it tells you that there's value in what you do," she said of the win.
"You get seen as someone who can do the craft. It's a certificate and I've got several now, but that one is really important to me."
She continued to write for a year after that, but the death of a friend changed her life in a dramatic way.
Although she continued on with her nursing career, Ms Roach became a fitness instructor. Her passion for writing slowly went away.
Then the 2020 lockdown happened and she found herself with the time and energy to write once more.
A year later and she'd finished her first novel - A Matchbox Full of Pearls - and now she has released her second, titled Pine Creek and set in Central NSW.
Described as a "dark, rural mystery", the book took Ms Roach back to her childhood and was inspired by the "intense environment of drought-stricken NSW during the 1980s AIDS epidemic."
"I knew that I wanted to return to that setting and when I did, I'd tell it in my own way," she said.
"I told it in a fictional way with a death, with a murder."
To promote the book, Ms Roach will be travelling back out to the Central West, a place she's not been in more than two decades.
Orange City Library will be hosting her for an author talk on Tuesday, September 12 from 5.30pm until 7pm. That same day, she will be hosting a talk at the Bathurst library starting at midday.
"I did two of my nursing pracs at Orange Base Hospital, but I've never been to the library," Ms Roach said.
"I'm really looking forward to coming back to the region."
Tickets for the talks can be booked online.
