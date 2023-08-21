Woman charged after pensioner found dead at Orange home

A woman has been charged following the death of a pension-age man in a home in Orange.
Emergency services were called to a home on Todd Place about 8.10pm on Monday, August 21, responding to reports a man had been injured.
Officers from Central West Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics conducted CPR on the 77-year-old man; however, he died enroute to the Orange Health Service.
A 52-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station where she was charged with assault causing death.
She was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Tuesday, August 22.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
