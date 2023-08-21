Well here it is ladies and gentlemen, after 184 games we have finally arrived at the two that matter most.
The curtain will be lowered on the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season on the afternoon of Sunday, August 27.
Jack Huxley Oval will be the where - Manildra Rhinos, Trundle Boomers and Cargo Blue Heelers the who.
So without further ado here are our thoughts on both games, plus we'll take a quick look at the under 18 final.
Manildra will lock horns with Trundle to decide the first grade premiership.
No, you haven't been transported back to those glorious pre-COVID days, the two powerhouses are meeting in yet another Woodbridge decider.
Rhinos will be desperately hoping Sunday's game doesn't go the way of 2018 and 2019 where the Boomers got the chocolates 26-22 and 56-0 respectively.
It also serves as a repeat of the qualifying final just three weeks ago when Trundle shocked Manildra 32-14 at the same venue.
The Rhinos have been the top team over the course of the year and fittingly saw off their nearest challenger Canowindra Tigers in the preliminary final.
They boast an embarrassment of riches with the likes of player-coach Ben McAlpine, Joey Lasagavibau and Sia Nemani just to name a few.
They should start favourites to go back-to-back but there's just something about Trundle.
They've been there and done it before and will back themselves to make it four titles in the space of five seasons.
We've already been over how impressive Cargo has been this year, perhaps because we keep expecting their dreams to finally be dashed week after week.
But after another impressive win, 20-14 against Molong Bulls, the Blue Heelers stand on the verge of the ultimate comeback story.
Standing in the way of them going from wooden spooners to champions is a side with plenty of motivation themselves.
Manildra player-coach Molly Hoswell was emotional at full-time when her side defeated Condobolin Rams 14-0.
The Rhinettes lost last year's decider to Grenfell Goannas and have had to wait 12 months for a chance at redemption in front of their home crowd.
Manildra boast the best defensive record, conceding just 146 points in the regular season, something Cargo will have to overcome if they are going to be in with a chance on Sunday.
Kicking off proceedings in Manildra will be the under 18 grand final between Molong Bulls and Canowindra.
Bulls have been the standout side in the four-team competition, winning all of their 11 games, including a 60-0 win against the Tigers last time out.
It will be the upset of the day if the cubs can get up.
