Cup Corner: Manildra Rhinos face Trundle Boomers and Cargo Blue Heelers in grand final

Dominic Unwin
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
Well here it is ladies and gentlemen, after 184 games we have finally arrived at the two that matter most.

