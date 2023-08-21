Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Nathan Gardoll, 38, pleads guilty in Court for stealing petrol and clothes

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 21 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who stole petrol from a garage and $700 worth of kids' clothes from Big W has been fined hundreds of dollars as punishment.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.