Has it been five years already?
Back in 2018, Trundle held on to claim back-to-back Woodbridge Cups, staving off a mighty challenge from the charging Manildra Rhinos to win the premiership 26-22.
Now, both teams will meet in the grand final again - at the same venue too.
Check out our photos from the 2018 Woodbridge Cup grand final which was played in front of a record crowd of 1800 people that paid $15,900 at the Jack Huxley Oval gate.
