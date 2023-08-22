Central Western Daily
Updated

David Pocock in Orange for Voice Referendum discussion

Updated August 22 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Wednesday night's Voice forum in Orange is a chance for clarity and to "ask questions and get factual information" about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, say members of the discussion panel.

