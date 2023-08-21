Former Wallabies captain David Pocock will roll into Orange on the eve of one of the biggest weeks for rugby union on the calendar.
But he's not here to watch Orange Emus tackle Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup grand final.
A independent senator, Mr Pocock will be part of a panel discussion aimed at boosting community understanding of the 'Voice Referendum'. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, August 23.
Senator Pocock will join a six-member panel including Jamie Newman (CEO of Orange Aboriginal Medical Service), Andrew Gee (Independent Member for Calare), Alisha Agland (Uluru Youth Dialogue Ambassador), Kate Hook (Former Independent candidate for Calare) and Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power at the Hotel Canobolas for the event.
Organised by the Orange Region Voice Working Group, a collective of Indigenous and non-Indigenous representatives from the Orange community who are committed to educating the community about the upcoming referendum, the question and answer event is being billed as different to previous Voice to parliament discussions in Orange.
A member of the Orange Region Voice Working Group, Ms Agland said Wednesday's gathering is about moving the discussion to the next stage.
"Before people vote, it's important that people have the chance to ask their questions about the Voice proposal, hear the responses from the panel and make up their own mind."
In July this year it was revealed The Voice to Parliament is not attracting majority support in Orange.
An exclusive new poll run by Australian Community Media, the published of this masthead, indicated well over half of all Colour City respondents said they intended to vote "no" at this year's referendum. Just under a third indicated support.
More than 10,000 newspaper readers were polled across Canberra, Illawarra, Newcastle, Launceston, Ballarat, Burnie, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Bathurst, Wodonga, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, and Dubbo.
Overall support in the 14 towns sat at 38 per cent. 55 per cent said they would vote "no" and 7 per cent were "undecided."
Voters in big cities were about 5 per cent more likely to vote "yes" than their regional compatriots.
Senator Pocock played 84 Test matches for Australia in rugby union before retiring from the game in 2019. He was then elected to the Senate for the Australian Capital Territory in 2022.
Former Deputy Mayor and Orange High Principal, Ms Pam Ryan will be MC for the event.
Free tickets for the event are free and can be booked online here. Wednesday's session begins at 7.30pm.
