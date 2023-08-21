A search is underway to locate an 18-year-old linked to alleged property and fraud-related crimes in the Central West.
Police issued an appeal to the public on Monday morning, August 21, looking for Sebastian Fisher.
Known to frequent the Forbes and Parkes areas, police say the 18-year-old male has been issued two warrants for his arrest.
One of those warrants relates to an alleged property crime, while the other regards an alleged fraud-related offence.
Police describe Fisher's appearance as being of a thin build with blonde-coloured hair.
His height is believed to sit between the 170 to 180 centimetre mark, with a weight of roughly 65 to 75 kilograms.
People are urged by police not to approach the man, but to contact Forbes Police Station on (02) 6853 9999 or Triple Zero (000) with any intel on his location.
Alternatively, those with information on Fisher's whereabouts can lodge an online report via the Crime Stoppers website, or phone the no-cost Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
