Warrants issued for Sebastian Fisher on alleged property and fraud charges

By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
A search is underway to locate an 18-year-old linked to alleged property and fraud-related crimes in the Central West.

