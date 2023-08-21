Central Western Daily
Bill Ferguson, Cumboogle Farming, wins lucerne award

By Sarah Falson
August 21 2023 - 11:00am
A farmer is 'chaffed' to have received an award for best lucerne hay, despite a challenging year with the rains.

