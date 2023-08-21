A farmer is 'chaffed' to have received an award for best lucerne hay, despite a challenging year with the rains.
Bill Ferguson, owner of Cumboogle Farming in Dubbo, said it was "a bit of a surprise" to have his product win Best Lucerne Feed Test at the Feed Central National Hay Quality awards at the Australian Fodder Industry Association's 2023 'Fodderganza!' exhibition in Bendigo in August 2023.
"It's nice to get recognised - not necessary, but nice," Mr Ferguson told ACM
Lucerne is a tough product to get right. Mr Ferguson might get "one really good cut a year, or two" on a good year.
"It's such a serious challenge to make really good hay. I do enjoy that challenge," he said.
He continued: "The disappointing thing is you can have amazing hay but if it doesn't look right, no one thinks it is."
He likened this to buying tomatoes commercially.
"You'll bring them back and they'll be off in a few days and taste like crap. Or you can grow your own and it has a blemish and it's that much better, it's not funny," he said.
"Just because the hay doesn't look good, doesn't mean it's not."
Mr Ferguson was among a number of organisations and individuals who were awarded at Fodderganza! despite tough growing conditions.
"It was terrible. The season with the rain, on getting it made, getting it clean - there were a lot of problems. Wet weather is very difficult, not having it warm enough, temperature is another big thing. We did struggle to make really good hay last year," he said.
How did he manage to make award-winning hay in all that rain?
"I'm a big one on soil health ... If you look after your soil, it looks after you," Mr Ferguson said.
Mr Ferguson sells his lucerne to local clients including the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, as well as horse clients along the east coast.
"I have a general clientele that stick by me and I try to stick by them," he said.
The season ahead should be better, as long as he has access to irrigation.
Feed Central managing director Tim Ford said the awards were streamlined this year to feature only national winners due to the difficult harvest and curing conditions.
"We normally have state and national winners but because of the extensive weather damage last year, there weren't enough quality samples to have state awards so we decided to combine entries at a national level," Mr Ford said.
"However, the national awards are as important as ever because despite the tough season, some farmers still came up with really good product through their excellent management."
