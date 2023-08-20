Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Police

Second fatality in Central West on weekend amid single-vehicle tragedy

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second person has tragically died on Central West roads this weekend less than 24 hours since the last horror fatality.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.