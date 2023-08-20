A second person has tragically died on Central West roads this weekend less than 24 hours since the last horror fatality.
A man has died at the scene following a single-vehicle crash in Forbes occurring in the early hours of Sunday, August 20.
NSW Police believe the male driver was in his 30s, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash.
Emergency services responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash at around 7am on Yarrabandai Road.
Police officers have established a crime scene as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The Central Western Daily will update this story as more information comes to light.
