Farmers united in Orange to have their voices heard, concerned their backyards will house 360 kilometres of underground transmission lines without their input first.
Labor's Rewiring the Nation project will inject $20 billion to rebuild and modernise Australia's electricity grids - a high-voltage network harnessing power and running across five zones in the state.
The Central- West Orana region is a Renewable Energy Zone (REZs), and land owners in the region claim that proper consultation still hasn't happened.
"All of a sudden, you get a piece of paper that says 'here, we're going to ruin your life'," a farmer said at the forum in Orange.
"We need to be safeguarded in some way ... and we're entitled to the funds that would then allow us to move on to somewhere else, but where do we move?"
Hubs to new above-ground infrastructure for solar and wind storage, a June 20 inquiry launched to explore the costs of taking the (ginormous) towers below-ground.
Which is why on Thursday, politicians Sam Farraway, Wesley Fang and Ross Cadell met with land owners at Orange's Duntry League Club, interested in their take on it.
Member of the NSW Legislative Council, the Nats' Mr Fang noted that Labor's recent inquiry about under-grounding feasibility was a late-to-the-party issue, with its closing date of August 31 looming.
He referenced Transgrid's report from 2022, which outlined how the $3.3 billion HumeLink project would jump to $11.5 billion if the lines were sent below deck.
Emphasising how those figures should be questioned by Central West land owners, Mr Fang said low transparency from Labor raised doubt in farming communities, saying it proved that their city-based counterparts were the real priority.
"When these projects are being fast-tracked and railroaded, the mistrust increases and that's what we're seeing right now," Mr Fang said.
"How do you get such a variant between three and $10 billion dollars? [Labour has] not done their homework on this.
"We need metropolitan areas to understand that we are sick and tired of having these things enforced on us in order to provide you the lifestyle that you want.
"We're not here to bear the brunt of what it is that makes you feel better [because] sometimes, you've got to put your hand in your pocket ... and we'll pull our weight, we always do."
Though for under-grounding to be completely dismissed, because it would mean eight-dollars more per household, per bill is "a disgrace", he said.
NSW Nationals' Sam Farraway said that renewable energy "is here" and isn't going anywhere.
"But there appears to be some loopholes and we're seeing lots of solar farms or new turbines being built outside the REZs and that is a problem," Mr Farraway said.
"[Land owners] want more politicians to turn up and listen to actual farmers on the ground, to hear some of the first-hand concerns going on, and that's why we're here today."
Nationals' senator, who was also in Orange, Ross Cadell said that farmers were "furious" and that regional residents living in the path of proposed high-voltage power lines (and other electrical infrastructure) warned of "the negative impacts of thousands of new transmission lines across farms and native habitats".
For every new renewable project, he said that landholders with hundreds and thousands of acres of agricultural and environmental lands are being destroyed.
But that "the people keeping warm in their capital city, air-conditioned towers of virtue, don't care".
"The Greens, Labor and David Pocock need to recognise the importance of rural and regional voices," Mr Cadell said back in May.
"The needs and concerns of people in these areas are just as important as those in major cities and deserve to be heard.
"Among the many concerns raised is the negative impact the towers could have on their farm and stock, the proximity of the lines to homes, loss of amenity and the need for contractors to have access to private property."
