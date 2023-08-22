Central Western Daily
Politicians hold forum for Orange-based farmers on underground transmission lines

Emily Gobourg
August 22 2023 - 11:00am
Farmers united in Orange to have their voices heard, concerned their backyards will house 360 kilometres of underground transmission lines without their input first.

