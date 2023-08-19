A 68-year-old has woman died from being struck in a residential street in the Central West on Saturday.
The woman was reportedly getting out of her parked vehicle on Bowen Street, Sofala just after 8am on Saturday morning when she was reportedly struck by a Mitsubishi truck.
State Emergency Service volunteers were on duty at a nearby festival and provided immediate assistance, including CPR. NSW Police and Ambulance also attended.
The woman died at the scene.
The truck driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and has since been forensically examined.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
