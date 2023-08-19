Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Woman dies in Central West crash

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 19 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 8:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 68-year-old has woman died from being struck in a residential street in the Central West on Saturday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.