Xanthe Booth was "beyond excited" to secure a grand final re-match and a shot at redemption.
The Bathurst Bulldogs scrum-half scored two tries in a thumping 40-0 victory against Orange Emus on August 19 in a game that never looked in doubt.
"The vibes were good from the beginning through to the end of the game," she said.
"That was something we struggled with last week (against Dubbo Roos)."
The Dogs raced out of the gates and went into half-time up 26-0.
Booth said the key to a good start was getting in the right mental space.
"We do a lot of breathing circles when things get a bit hectic," she added.
"That helps a lot to bring us back to focusing on certain jobs. It helps if you do get frazzled, to reset and do what you need to do to play footy."
But the biggest factor of all? Enjoying the game.
"When we enjoy footy we usually go a lot better," Booth said.
That was certainly the case for Bathurst's Lily McIntosh.
The inside-centre not only opened the scoring, but her big hitting on defence helped set the tone early.
"We had a tough loss last week against Dubbo so we just wanted to start strong, play our structure," she said.
"We knew Emus were going to be tough here at home, so it was nice to get a bit of a roll. They were great opponents and they're always tough so it was a great game."
The win sets up a clash against the one-loss Roos.
Having lost to Dubbo in the 2022 grand final, McIntosh was under no illusion who the favourite would be.
"We like coming in as underdogs," she said.
"We'll work hard this week and go play our game on the weekend and see how we go."
With a home grand final secured following the first grade side's win over Orange Emus on August 12, an upset victory in front of their fans would be something to behold.
"It would be huge," McIntosh added.
"Roos have been the standout team now for a few years. So in front of our home crowd would be the icing on top."
As for Emus, the loss sends them packing for the season.
But despite the heavy defeat, captain Em Gobourg couldn't have been prouder of the effort shown by her side throughout the campaign.
"It wasn't something that we'd pre-planned, but we certainly hoped for," she said when asked about getting to this point in the season.
"I think the goal today was no matter what the scoreboard said, was to leave feeling that inside, somewhere, it was a victory."
"Bathurst really brought it today. We were a bit asleep in the first half but the second half we brought it. It was hard for us to keep up with their skill."
