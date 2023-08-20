The City of Orange Eisteddfod is dance program is currently underway. In this gallery we have photos from the Open Jazz Improvisation Solo dancers.
Photographer Jude Keogh went along and snapped some photos from the Open Jazz Improvisation Solo competition on Friday.
