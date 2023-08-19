Central Western Daily
Home/What's On/Food & Drink
Watch

Moaning about high beef retail prices could hurt the producer

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expensive steak, cheap cattle: There's nothing the everyday beef producer hates more.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.