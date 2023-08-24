Close to 1200 individuals have visited the Vinnies Van to get food this year and a community sleepout will be held on Friday night to help pay for costs and increase the service's capacity.
Vinnies Community Sleepout and A Path Home expo for Homelessness will also raise awareness of homelessness in the Orange community with the expo showcasing resources that are available for people who are homeless or at rick of homelessness in Orange.
Among those who could benefit from the initiative is Sharmaine Wood who has experienced homelessness.
"I was homeless in Sydney and then I came to Orange and sometimes I have to be out in the cold," she said.
"They can't find me a one-bedroom house so sometimes it gets cold in Orange when I'm out in the mornings.
"I've been looking for a house for many years now."
Vinnies Van Orange service coordinator Keith Dowling said there's a number of volunteers who serve meals to people who are doing it tough and they currently go out one Monday and one Wednesday each fortnight.
He said the sleepout, which is taking place across NSW on Friday, was inspired by the CEO Sleepout that has already been a success in Sydney.
"Bathurst is having a virtual sleepout so that means people will be able to do that in their cars or on their front porch etc but in Orange we've got together with the Uniting Church in Anson Street and we will be having it in their car park and hall," Mr Dowling.
He said Bathurst will be raising money for a Vinnies Van because they don't have one presently.
"In Orange the service has been operating for 15 years and the demand has been increasing exponentially, we have a two day a fortnight service and we would like to make that weekly and in order to do that we need funds to be able to sustain us and volunteers, sponsors of food stuffs etc," Mr Dowling said.
"What we've been seeing is a steady increase in new people accessing the service and there's a lot of young families with children," he said.
Mr Dowling said this year's Vinnies Van operations started in February and up to date the volunteers have helped about 1200 individuals and about 60 per cent of those are children.
"Mums and dads are finding it difficult to get sufficient food for their lunch bags at school so our snack packs are wonderful in that sense and the kids can freeze a couple of sandwiches throughout the week as well," he said.
"The numbers have steadily increased, in particular because of the cost of living the pressure is on the families at the present time so we don't turn anyone away, if indeed they're not necessarily homeless, they're doing it tough and mortgage problems etc, or even rental services are quite difficult for them, they're quite welcome to access the service."
What we've been seeing is a steady increase in new people accessing the service and there's a lot of young families with children.- Vinnies Van Orange service coordinator Keith Dowling
Mr Dowling said data that's been collated over the years shows the increasing demand for the service.
"We come back to base after a night patrol empty, all the food has been given out but sometimes it does vary with the amount of food given out," he said.
"On average we're servicing about 50 individuals per night where as at the beginning of the year that might have been around half that amount 25 or thereabouts and there has been times when we've run out of food because of the demand."
Mr Dowling said between 5pm and 7pm the van makes four stops of about 20 minutes each in Orange.
As well as supplying fresh sandwiches and fruit and snackpacks, during the winter months there's also warm apple crumble and sausage sandwiches.
"We not only supply the food but it's a matter of connecting with people that are doing it rough, disadvantaged, homeless or sleeping rough or they're going through transient positions in their lives and they've got no place to rest their head," Mr Dowling said.
"When people are confronted by those situations in their lives it's important to have connection so the service isn't just a hand out, it's a hand up, we're also a soft entry point for other Vinnies services whether it be our retail store or warehouse, or indeed through care and support, which can assist financially for them and we're able to refer them through the van service in that way as well."
There's currently two sets of volunteers who work about two hours a month, one set is in the day who make the sandwiches, and then the night patrol who go out with the van.
"All up we've got about 60 volunteers on our books at the moment," he said but they'd need to double that number to go weekly.
Mr Dowling described the sleepout as a "taste test" for people who register as to what it might be like to sleep rough for one night.
"We feed them a nice warm soup and some bread rolls, they learn information about what it's like to be homeless, couple of good warm stories are told by people who have experienced homelessness, then we have fun and games as well," he said.
"We give them a beanie and some cardboard to sleep on, they bring their sleeping bag or swag or whatever they're comfortable with and a pillow and do it rough for one night.
"The next morning pretty early we feed them with a hearty breakfast."
People can sleep in their car, on the asphalt in the car park or on the floorboards in the hall.
The soups will be provided by Simply Nile Cafe and the Uniting Church's Fusion, then the Rapid Response Team will provide a bacon and egg roll and sausages for breakfast.
People can register for the sleepout, sponsor participants or donate to the cause visit my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au and search for Orange Community Sleepout.
The Vinnies Community Sleepout will take place at the Uniting Church hall and car park between 6pm on Friday, August 25 and 8.30am on Saturday, August 26.
Mr Dowling said the expo will feature a range of agencies to help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
"We've got the department of community justice, we've got Veritas House, Housing Plus and of court the Uniting Church," he said.
He said it's also an awareness campaign for the rest of the community to help them understand the issues around homelessness in Orange.
The A Path Home expo for empowering communities against homelessness will also take place at the Uniting Church between midday and 6pm on Friday, August 25. It will include interactive activities, hot meals, the Vinnies Van will be present and there will be information stands by local services.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.