A YEAR littered with drug abuse and crime has seen a man with next to no record put behind bars for at least nine months.
Andrew Roekeroe McLeod, 39, of Vale Road, South Bathurst was sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 31, 2023 to:
Court documents said McLeod was stopped by police on Adelaide Street in Blayney about 3.30pm on May 10, 2023 behind the wheel of a white Hyundai i30.
McLeod opened his Service NSW app to show his licence to police, but the application said the status of it was unavailable.
Checks by officers showed McLeod's licence had been disqualified until September 26, 2023.
Ten days later on May 20, police saw a white 2021 white Toyota Corolla leaving a known drug location in South Bathurst - as described in court papers - about 9.30am.
The vehicle was then spotted leaving Arunta Street before it was stopped by police on Lloyds Road.
McLeod gave police his licence and said it was suspended, which was confirmed by police checks.
On a separate occasion, police were travelling north along the Mid Western Highway about 12.45am on June 10, 2023 when they saw a 2005 yellow Holden Cruze driving in a "rapid" manner.
Police turned left onto Boundary Road and followed the vehicle - driven by McLeod - for a while as they did checks.
Officers told McLeod to stop the vehicle on Peel Street.
As police sat behind McLeod's vehicle while they updated the police radio, McLeod got out of the car and glanced at the officers before he ran.
Police chased McLeod for a short distance until he was stopped and handcuffed.
When asked why he ran, McLeod said "because I've got no licence".
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where it was found he breached his bail by driving a car, having keys to a vehicle and committing another offence.
On a separate occasion, police were doing mobile patrols near the Mid Western Highway in Bathurst about 9.40pm on June 17, 2023 when they saw a silver Mitsubishi magna travelling east.
Police activated their warning devices as the vehicle turned onto Browning Street, and the driver - McLeod - slowly came to a stop on the corner of Brilliant and Rankin Streets.
McLeod was asked for his licence by police, and after saying he lost it, he gave them an old one.
Police then asked if he was disqualified.
"Yeah, something like that," McLeod said.
When asked why he was driving, McLeod said "I wanted some smokes".
Checks by the RMS database showed McLeod had lost his licence until September 26, 2023.
He was arrested for another matter and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was found with a small amount of cannabis.
The court heard police were patrolling South Bathurst about 9.30pm on April 29, 2023 when they saw a car in the driveway of a Hamley Street home with the engine running and lights on.
Police continued to patrol the area until they saw the black Holden Astra about a minute later on Bant Street.
The court heard McLeod, who was behind the wheel, was stopped on the corner of Busby Street and asked for his licence.
After telling police he had just come from his home, not mentioning the stop at Hamley Street, he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
McLeod tested positive for methamphetamine before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a second positive test for the drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court during sentencing that his client had "quite a number of years" without any criminal activity, with it only beginning in the past year.
"In essence, he has gone 38 years without offending, and that's to his credit," Mr Kuan said.
"He has gone much of his life without any trouble, he's at a crossroads and matters have snowballed."
Mr Kuan then explained McLeod had worked to address his drug habit by participating in a residential rehabilitation program in February, which the court heard he left in the final week for a job offer that ultimately fell through.
"He has spiralled," Mr Kuan said.
McLeod cried and shook his head as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said there was no alternative to jail.
"He has been highly resistant to support ... he has been pointed in the direction of every alternative," Ms Ellis said.
"I am of the opinion that the only way Mr McLeod will cease to drive while disqualified is if he is in full time custody."
McLeod was sentenced to a 12-month head sentence, with a non-parole period of nine months.
He will be eligible for release from prison on April 30, 2024.
