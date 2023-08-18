Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

James Patrick Hughes in Court for pinching woman's bottom

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SQUEEZING a woman's buttocks twice while at a pub was a "total misunderstanding", a man has told a court as he pushed to be released from jail.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.