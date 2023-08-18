SQUEEZING a woman's buttocks twice while at a pub was a "total misunderstanding", a man has told a court as he pushed to be released from jail.
James Patrick Hughes, 57, appeared in Bathurst Local Court on July 31, 2023 via audio-visual link (AVL) from prison while on remand to plead guilty to sexually touching someone without consent and larceny.
Police documents before the court said Hughes was at the East Sydney Hotel in inner Sydney at about 7.15pm on July 23, 2023 where the victim in the matter was with two people.
As the victim held the door open for Hughes to exit while she said goodbye to friends, he squeezed the woman's buttocks twice, according to the police documents.
The woman said she initially thought it was a relative, but after asking witnesses, she discovered it was Hughes.
Shortly afterwards, Hughes - who had been put on two community correction orders on July 18, 2023 - went back to the hotel and apologised to the victim for his behaviour.
He was then escorted from the hotel by staff and spoken to by police.
While speaking with officers, Hughes admitted to touching the woman's buttocks. The incident had been caught on CCTV footage.
He was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Police Station.
Five days later, on July 28, Hughes was in the Bathurst Chase shopping centre on William Street at about 6pm when it is alleged that he stole a 750ml bottle of black label Johnnie Walker from one of the stores.
After Hughes put the item in his pocket, he left the store without paying, according to the police documents.
A witness followed Hughes for a short distance before they explained to nearby police what had happened.
The court heard officers then approached Hughes, who, according to police, lifted the bottle from his pocket and said: "Yeah, sorry mate, I took it."
Hughes said he didn't have any money and wanted the whiskey.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess opposed Hughes' bail application, telling the court it was a strong prosecution case.
"He possesses an unacceptable risk to the community. This was five days after two community correction orders were issued, then he went and committed a fresh offence," Sgt Burgess said.
"It was a condition of his bail that he was not to commit any further offences and he did."
A self-represented Hughes then told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he would plead guilty to the charges - which was accepted - before he explained "it was a total misunderstanding".
"First of all, I'm ashamed ... I honest to god thought the woman was 30 or 40 and I pinched her on the bum. I suppose it is sexual assault, I'm sorry," Hughes said.
"I just need to be released ... I have work to go to."
Ms Ellis sided with the prosecution and denied Hughes' bail, explaining that he would likely end up serving a full-time jail sentence.
Hughes was muted by court staff as he made multiple offensive gestures to the court.
He will return to Bathurst Local Court by AVL on August 23.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.