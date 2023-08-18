A man in his 50s has been flown to hospital following a three-car crash in the region's north.
The Castlereagh Highway, just outside of Mudgee, as of 5pm on April 18, remains closed in both directions following the crash just outside of the mid-western town.
The crash is at the Castlereagh Highway's intersection with Saleyards Lane.
The crash occurred around 3.15pm on Friday afternoon. Multiple NSW Ambulance crews were called to the scene.
At the time, Live Traffic indicated multiple people were trapped as a result of the crash. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with suspected leg injuries. No other injuries were reported.
As of 5pm, motorists travelling in that area are being warned of lengthy delays.
Southbound: From Gulgong - Caledonian Street, Rouse Street, Station Street, Railway Street, Homer Street, then Henry Lawson Drive to rejoin the highway at Mudgee
Northbound: From Mudgee, Douro Street, Short Street, Church Street, Ulan Road, then Henry Lawson Drive to rejoin the highway at Gulgong.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
