Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Alysse Vassilich marries Jordan Williams on March 25 at BoxGrove

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A country boy married a city bride on March 25 at Boxgrove Weddings and Events.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.