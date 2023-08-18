A country boy married a city bride on March 25 at Boxgrove Weddings and Events.
Jordan Williams, Orange, met Alysse Vassilich, Sutherland Shire, on dating app Hinge in November 2018. The pair met in person a few months later.
The pair got married in front of family and friends from around the state. Both the bride and groom were delighted their grandparents were able to attend the special day.
Mrs Williams said the most memorable part of the day was marrying her husband, but she make special mention of the vendors who helped create their dream wedding.
"Our team was 10/10 and added such good vibes to the day, which made every single part memorable," she said.
The bride wore a Madison James dress from Brides of Beecroft in Sydney and bridesmaids wore the same colour Shone Joy dress in different styles.
Hair and make-up was provided by the team at BoxGrove, who had twice the work in the end.
"They not only did our hair and make-up but re-did it after our dogs escaped and all of the bridesmaids had to go for a run down the road to get them," Mrs Williams said.
The couple have settled on the South Coast. They've bought a home in Sanctuary Point and are renovating.
Vendors
Celebrant: Holy Matrimony
Photographer: Mitch from Nomad Collective
Catering: Margot Bourke Catering and "Jordy's sister made our cake so shoutout to Baked by C&M!"
Entertainment: Jamie Postie did live music for ceremony and reception before DJing later in the night.
Flowers: Blooms by Kayla
Hair and make-up: The team at BoxGrove
