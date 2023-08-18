The price the fill up your car across the Central West has shot up in recent weeks.
Figures obtained by ACM showed the average unleaded cost in the Orange LGA was 196.9 cents per litre as of August 18, while diesel sat at 213.9c.
And while these prices are more than motorists would have faced just a month ago, it lands the Colour City in the middle when it comes to the Central West.
Forbes is the most expensive town in the region to fill up with diesel and unleaded on average costing commuters 221.8c and 204.7c respectively. Parkes isn't far off, with diesel and unleaded just 0.6c and 0.4c behind.
NRMA spokeswoman Katrina Usman said over the past week across regional NSW, average prices for unleaded rose 5c per litre while diesel prices rose 9.6c.
"The global oil market remains extremely volatile at the moment," she noted.
"Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries continuing to keep oil production tight, a slowing Chinese economy, and refinery outages across Asia are just some of the factors influencing current prices."
She added that on August 18, the difference between the highest and lowest price in Orange for both regular unleaded and diesel was more than 15c per litre.
"So it pays to shop around," she said.
"Before leaving home to fill up, motorists should jump onto the My NRMA app to find the best price in their area."
While the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Sydney (213.6c per litre) was predicted to fall to the mid 180s over the next four weeks, the outlook for the Central West was not as clear, with no timeframe given for if and when a drop might occur.
The region with the most expensive individual diesel bowser to fill up at was located in the Mid-West LGA at 227.9c. The most expensive unleaded station was in the LGA of Lachlan with 210.5c.
On average, the cheapest area to fill up for unleaded was Oberon (185.5c) followed by Bathurst (190.1c). Oberon was second-cheapest for diesel as well (207c) but was pipped for top spot by Cabonne where the average cost per litre sat at 205.5c.
