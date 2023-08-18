A troublesome water main on one of Orange's busiest streets has again forced lane closures and more road work.
Woodward Street, between March and Byng streets, had been reduced to one lane for almost a month as Orange City Council crews worked to repair a burst in the water main along the road opposite Duntryleague last month.
That work was completed and the road was reopened in full last week.
However, on Wednesday morning a large water main in almost an identical position on Woodward Street broke.
A council spokesperson says crews responded "quickly" to the burst water main on August 16 and was able to redirect water around the break and "the area was made safe".
The same section of road that was just resealed was dug up to complete the repair. The pipe was repaired and was back in use by Thursday night.
The road will continue to be impacted by lane closures for the near future, however.
The council spokesperson said one lane of Woodward Street remains closed to traffic until a Transport for NSW approved contractor is available to replace the hot-mix asphalt surface on the highway.
The impacted stretch of road would be around 10 metres in length.
The other lane on Woodward Street remains open, while traffic heading westbound is unaffected by the work.
"Drivers are encouraged to take extra care at that location," the council spokesperson said.
"It's the second time in recent months that a lane has been closed in Woodward Street. Earlier another section of the same water main had broken."
The council spokesperson said funding to replace the water main in Woodward Street has already been identified in the council budget and that project is being brought forward.
