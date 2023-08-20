Central Western Daily
Bathurst Rally stage in Blayney removed after outcry

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
August 20 2023 - 10:30am
A plan to hold a stage of the NSW Rally Championship around Greghamstown, south east of Orange, has been cancelled, but other sections in the Blayney shire will go ahead.

