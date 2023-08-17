Central Western Daily
Jonathon Gow, 24, lands in Court for producing false documents

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 17 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:00pm
A Dubbo mechanic has been fined $3000 and is set to lose his certification after he was charged for creating a "dodgy" pink slip.

