There's a few things that rile up the readers of the Central Western Daily and in the last week it seems the giant dancing bee clock, proposed by council need to be added to this list.
The devisive clock prompted many reactions on social media, comments and letters to the Editor.
If you've been living under a rock or perhaps in a hive, you may have missed the proposal that has got everyone buzzing.
The $176,000 permanent exhibition will be a 1.8 metre LED screens installed outside the Orange Civic Theatre. The Wollongong-based artist Zanny Begg describes it as a "clock with a difference". The hour hand will be the bees and the minute face will be dancers from the Orange community who will "evoke the colour and movement and look of the bees".
Many reactions on the CWD's social media and website have been of confusion, with some questioning why council would commission such an abstract installation.
Others have reacted more definitively.
"Councillors, you need to remember that public art and design is the visible evidence of your work on the council. This is what you will be remembered for- gold balls, green and yellow paint and now an interactive bee lock. Think about. Is this what you want as your legacy. Would you not prefer to be remembered for something more substantial and worthy?" Tara Wiles comment on the CWD website.
Joel McAtamney commented on Facebook "this is nuts!"
Where as Granton Smith was more positive, commenting: "sounds fascinating...bees are important to us all," on the CWD website.
Facebook user Duncan Gibbs was excited that the project is mostly covered by a grant.
"This is awesome and the fact that is mostly covered by the grant is amazing," he posted.
"There is already a clock in the CBD in front of the Post Office," Facebook user Bronwyn Middleton said.
We want to know what you think. Do you want to see an abstract dancing bee clock in the middle of the CBD? Let us know by answering the poll below.
