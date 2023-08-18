Orange Emus centre Josh Bass says it's time for his side to step up on the big stage.
Emus face Cowra Eagles in the Blowes Cup preliminary final at Endeavour Oval on Saturday, August 19.
Bass, who joined the club from Dubbo Kangaroos in the off-season, said the side was well aware of what is at stake.
"It's a big game in the context of the season and that's why we play footy, for these big occasions," he said.
"We were very measured during the week at training with great attention to detail.
"I haven't played in a grand final in the Blowes Cup before but it's not something that has crossed my mind.
"My focus is winning against Cowra on Saturday."
Emus will look to dust themselves off after a frustrating 24-10 loss to Bathurst Bulldogs at Ashwood Park in the major semi-final on Saturday, August 12.
Cowra has been an intriguing side to watch during the 2023 edition of the Blowes Cup.
They spent a fair chunk of the season outside the top four before edging out Orange City for the coveted fourth place.
On the way they have caused headaches for Bathurst, run up some high scores and beaten Emus.
Bass said they needed to focus on stringing phases together after a stop-start performance against Bulldogs.
"Building phases was a key focus this week at training," he said.
"I don't think we got past five phases once on the weekend.
"We have found if we build phases with the right field possession we end up coming away with points or getting a penalty.
"We understand Cowra has strengths across the park. We have played them three times this year and their game plan is pretty simple but it is effective.
"We just need to take their strengths away from them."
All four grades play their preliminary finals at Endeavour Oval with Emus playing Bulldogs in women's, Bulldogs facing Roos in third grade and an Orange derby in second grade.
