I see Andrew Gee as a man of courage and integrity.
I congratulate him on his decision to resign from the National Party and be true to himself.
(I wonder how many other Nationals wish they had the courage of Andrew Gee?)
Andrew is concerned about the many issues and disadvantages faced by our Indigenous Australians.
On all of life's well-being measures Indigenous Australians are way behind the rest of the Australian population.
The reasons are many. Andrew Gee recognises this.
More importantly he saw that the National Party negative Voice stand would do nothing to improve those measures.
The 'No' campaign do not have a plan to fix anything.
There is little point in comparing Andrew with Peter Andren. These are very different times. Peter was well loved and a man of integrity.
I have no doubt Peter would have supported the Voice. He supported a fair go for all.
The Nationals may have supported Andrew Gee into Parliament.
However, I am absolutely certain that their lack of support from this day forward will NOT see Andrew lose the seat of Calare.
At the next election I will, for the first time vote for Andrew. Many others will do the same.
The last elections made it pretty clear that Australians are fed up with main stream political parties and their inability to accommodate different viewpoints within the Party.
Congratulations again, Andrew.
August 15, 1945: VP Day, the war in the Pacific was over, great joy dancing in the street, soldiers welcomed home.
August 15, 2023 not a mention of VP Day and only 30 at the Memorial Service.
This was a war on our door step, Northern Australia was been bombed, we had invaders on New Guinea, our service personal were suffering.
But we have forgotten them.
Why the difference between the service personal of the first World War and these men and women who gave everything so we could enjoy the life that we have today?
This fight was right on our shoreline not on the other side of the world. They deserve more.
The Women's World Cup routinely brings upon discussions around equal payment of female athletes, and rightly so. This year is no different.
Gianni Infantino callously shut down any suggestions of bringing prize money in line with that of the Men's World Cup, with a dramatic difference persisting between the two.
The common rebuttal given is that sports are a business, and women's football brings in less revenue than men's football.
That misses one key point; football is quite literally not a business at all.
Indeed, FIFA is registered in Switzerland as non-profit, suggesting that there are supposedly altruistic motives to their decisions.
When FIFA released their Vision 2020-23 Plan, one of their stated goals was to accelerate the growth of women's football.
There would surely be no better way to achieve this than providing financial stability to female footballers.
FIFA themselves reported this year that the average salary of a female professional footballer is just $14,000 and yet, somehow, this is seen as adequate for their supposed goal of accelerating growth.
If FIFA are keen to use the excuse of football being a business, then perhaps the Swiss tax administration needs to be reminded of FIFA's mission stated in their Vision Plan: "to truly globalise, popularise and democratise football for the benefit of the entire world".
In my opinion they've decided that's only a worthwhile pursuit if it's profitable.
