Pre-COVID housing was still affordable for a person on a single income. I did buy a small unit in one of the small towns I lived in early in my career. It was a bad investment and I finally managed to sell it during the pandemic, at a loss, after years of living week to week with little savings and a high credit card bill. Part of that was due to a decision I made when I was 29 to stop living in share houses so the rental burden has been on me ever since.

