Being in a relationship is the accepted norm in society and in so many movies, books and TV shows, falling in love is the ultimate goal.
Entire industries have been created around the pursuit of love, or even just finding someone else to share your life with.
I grew up with Disney and the stories of the Brothers Grimm and, aside from a childhood fear of wolves, I learnt that love and "finding the one" was something to desire.
I never expected to be almost 40 and still single, let alone happily single ... and yet, here I am. Single, happy and thriving in my own skin.
As long as you've got a stable income, decent accommodation, an ability to be comfortable with your own company, friends, hobbies and can keep yourself occupied and entertained, single life can be great.
It took the COVID pandemic for me to realise that and in many ways the freedom from online dating has made me more relaxed and content.
However, I always assumed I would fall in love and have a family just like my parents, who celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary last month.
I set a timeline while I was a teenager that included going to university and starting a career in journalism then I expected to fall in love between ages 22 and 24, be married by 25 and ideally have my first child before turning 28.
The journalism career is the only thing I've accomplished so far.
Looking back there's not much in my life I'd change. I've enjoying a good career, lived in interesting places and travelled ... and nothing I would change could have altered the outcome.
I always assumed love would happen but it wasn't until I was already in my early 30s and living in Orange that I took it seriously.
With my biological clock ticking louder and faster I trained under a PT, went to the gym and saw a dietician in order to hold back the weight issue that I'd been fighting most of my adult life.
I'm not confident and don't like to be seen when I'm overweight, and I wanted to be a size I thought would appeal to most men. However, an underactive thyroid, desk job and love of carbs didn't make it easy.
Also, I couldn't afford a PT and multiple gym memberships when I moved to Orange and I no longer had the desire to spend every evening working out until I was exhausted.
Although I went up a dress size or two in my first few years in Orange, I was also in my early 30s and knew that if I wanted to ever have children and settle down it had to happen immediately. My social life improved in Orange but once again I mostly spent time with people already in relationships so, for the first time, I signed up to the apps.
My mum would often grill me on my dating activity. She'd tell me, repeatedly, to treat finding love like finding a job. And if that's not enough, finding a man had to be my main focus.
She'd met my dad when she was 19 after hitchhiking to Queensland in the 1970s. He'd been housemates with her cousin's boyfriend and she said he treated her better and with more respect than the men she'd been with before. I didn't have the same luck in any of the share houses I lived in.
I didn't meet anyone the conventional ways and I hated online dating and there were no feelings involved. It felt clinical and like looking for a job when there were a million other things I'd rather be doing.
Sometimes I'd get irritated when messages from strangers would ping on my phone when I was partway through a scene in a book or TV show, when I was waking up or at work. Then there were the men who'd get annoyed when I took too long to respond because I was asleep or at work.
I didn't swipe right on anyone I thought might be the dick-pic sending-type, or those just looking for that three-letter word, although I did still manage to find a couple of creeps.
For some reason I can't explain, I also didn't swipe right on a guy I had a crush on. I thought it would be embarrassing if he found out I liked him, although I realised afterwards that he'd only know if he also swiped right on me. Talk about low self-esteem and confidence issues.
I did go on several dates with a few different men but treated it differently than in the past when I'd been attracted by a friendly smile in a nightclub or flirty banter at a party.
Over the years I'd had a lot of conflicting advice about meeting guys. Some said to try harder, while others to not try so hard, and then several people told me my standards were too high.
I didn't think my standards were too high and I didn't think I had a type.
From between the ages of 18 to my mid-30s I'd been with fewer men than most of my friends, but there was a variety. Ages ranged from 21 to their early 40s. Some were rich, others poor; black, white; super fit, and some a little bigger; some had buzz cuts and others long hair; clean shaven and with beards; tall and on the short side. The only common factor was that none were suitable at that time for something long term.
Two were soldiers temporarily based in my home town and those two six-month on-and-off-again flings were the longest relationships I managed. I also saw fellow university students and a Muslim from Zimbabwe as well as a few men I only saw once or twice and didn't get to know.
Following the last piece of advice about lowering my standards I started swiping right on people based on their written statements instead of their photos. I swiped right on the men I would have never noticed walking down the street or at a pub or club but who had potential to "be the one".
I looked for men who wanted a relationship like I did. A few were divorced and already had children and when they were uncertain about wanting more children I moved on, not seeing the point of a relationship if children of my own might not be an option.
Some were too freshly out of relationships and had too much baggage to be ready for a healthy long-term relationship.
Sites other than Tinder also seemed to have few options in the Orange area and would try and match me with men from Sydney or Canberra. I've got no intention of leaving Orange at the moment and regularly work Sunday shifts so I wasn't open to something long-distance or that could require me to move.
There were also plenty of pictures of men posing with fish or dead pigs, which as a vegetarian did not interest me at all. So many profiles said the men loved camping and fishing. I did a lot of that when I was a child and I found it itchy and tediously boring and thought it would only work if they went out camping, fishing, or hunting while on guys weekends while I stayed home with my books and movies and decent food.
I did go on one date with a guy whose picture involved holding a fish. There was a red flag when he wanted to communicate via Snapchat. I went on the date, it was fine but nothing happened and there was no follow up.
Not being able to form emotional connections through messages or phone calls, in the end, every date felt a bit like a job interview and I realised I wasn't considering my dates as people or looking at them in the moment but as future fathers and spouses.
Maybe I took mum's advise too literally? In the end, it just meant I'd sabotaged any potential relationships.
It took COVID for me to realise that, despite the ticking of my biological clock I wasn't ready for a relationship and that "white picket fence" ambition wasn't for me. I was too happy with my single life.
When we went into lockdown I took a sigh of relief. The pressure to 'find the one' was gone.
I didn't have to date anymore and I stopped even looking at the apps. I also got to stop looking for excuses to tell my mum why I hadn't been active on the apps that week and I could focus my communication on the people I know and care about instead of strangers.
The pandemic forced me to re-evaluate my circumstances and that I don't need to "settle" just so I can be like everyone else. Unlike Charlotte Lucas in Pride and Prejudice I have enough money and independence that I don't have to settle for a Mr Collins but I'm realistic enough to know that I might not find my Mr Darcy.
I'm not the only person in my friendship circles who is single and I've known plenty of people who were single in the 30s and 40s over the years. Some have since met someone, some have married and some, like me, are still single with no plans to change unless the right person comes along.
There are plenty of others out there who are single by choice or circumstance.
For some like me they just never met the right person, others have experienced a series of failed relationships, a marriage breakdown, or sometimes tragedy.
For too many people being single is perceived as a failure.
Scrolling on social media the other day I saw a post from a woman gloating that her husband's ex-wife was still single as if it was proof she was a horrible person. It's not and the ex wife is definitely not alone.
In the 2021 Census, 44.9 per cent of people over 15 in the Orange local government area were married.
However, there were also 12,486 people over 15 in Orange, or 36.6 per cent, who were never married, 3218 who were divorced, 1153 who were separated and sadly 1957 were widowed.
I realise this data includes teenagers who are too young to marry but there are still plenty of adults making up the numbers.
To break things up further, there were 4669 single or lone person households in Orange, although that might also be boosted by fifo miners who were in town on Census night.
There were 10,996 family households, and 515 group households such as share houses.
Studies made over the years have also indicated single women can be happier than married women. In 2017 a UK study by Mintel revealed 61 per cent of single women reported they were happy with their relationship status, unfortunately the figure was only 49 per cent for single men.
In the same study, As many as 70 per cent of singles in the UK said they had not actively tried to find a partner in the 12 months leading up to the study, for single women alone that figure was 75 per cent.
Of the respondents, 42 per cent described their relationship status as single including separated, divorced or not cohabiting, while 58 per cent said they were in a relationship.
A quick Google search showed similar results over from different studies over the years that suggested single women were happier than married women but men were happier in a relationship.
Obviously that's not the case for everyone but I can see how an unburdened single woman would be happier than one who has a household to manage, particularly one where they have sole responsibility for raising children and doing housework.
Being single is great, I can come and go as I please, watch what I want when I want, decorate my home how I want and eat what I like without taking other people's movements or tastes into account.
Before COVID I managed to travel to 20 different countries, a contributing factor to why I'm still renting. Most of it was through Contiki trips because I lived alone but didn't want to travel alone and my closest friends were all in relationships, buying houses and starting families. I still hope one day I will meet someone who will want to go travelling. Until then, I have no more international holidays planned for the foreseeable future.
Pre-COVID housing was still affordable for a person on a single income. I did buy a small unit in one of the small towns I lived in early in my career. It was a bad investment and I finally managed to sell it during the pandemic, at a loss, after years of living week to week with little savings and a high credit card bill. Part of that was due to a decision I made when I was 29 to stop living in share houses so the rental burden has been on me ever since.
Post-COVID home ownership for a single person earning less than six figures in Orange is almost unattainable. You've got to have a lot of savings behind you, wealthy parents who can chip in, or a well paying job to even purchase an entry-level property on your own.
A single person also uses a similar amount of electricity to a couple, the same lights, appliances and TV are still used.
As a person stated in a Central Western Daily dating article last week, cooking for one person also isn't fun. I also don't love having responsibility for all the housework which still exists even with only one person.
Luckily I've been independent since I was a child growing up on a small rural property too far out of town for my friends to visit and my brother is my polar opposite when it comes to what we find fun and interesting. I learnt early on that saying I was bored led to extra chores so I found new ways to entertain myself and it's flowed through to adulthood so loneliness is rarely an issue.
One day I might still find the right person but for now I have other plans and that includes enjoying my single life.
