Spring may be just around the corner, but that doesn't mean we won't continue to have cold nights and freezing frosty mornings like last Thursday.
Cold mornings mean we turn on the heater.
Some heaters burn wood, which, if not properly operated can cause health problems.
Woodsmoke consists of a cocktail of harmful chemicals, including carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and other volatile organic compounds. It also contains fine and coarse particles, which are airborne solid and liquid substances. The airborne coarse particles contain soot, which if inhaled can settle in the lungs and narrow airways.
Fine dust particles are also contained in woodsmoke. They are likely to settle mote deeply into the lungs, while ultrafine particles can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
Most particles in woodsmoke are fine particles, which are linked to the most harmful health effects.
Short-term health effects include irritation of the eyes, sore throat and coughing. Other serious effects can include difficulty breathing and aggravated asthma. Serious long-term effects include decreased lung function, development of chronic bronchitis as well as cardiovascular impacts.
Those most affected by harmful woodsmoke pollution are elderly people, young children and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia, as well as those suffering from cardiovascular diseases.
Our cold winter climate requires Orange citizens to rely heavily on home heating, some of which comes from wood.
Recent early morning observation revealed that most users of wood fired heating do so responsibly, with little or no evidence of air pollution from their woodfired heaters.
Unfortunately, an early morning drive around Orange revealed a handful of residents who persist in causing air pollution through misuse of their heaters.
On cold frosty mornings where there is little breeze to disperse the smoke, it remains in low-lying areas long enough for it to be inhaled by unfortunate neighbours.
People who operate their woodfired heaters in this way need to be aware of the risk they pose to their neighbours, and indeed themselves and their families.. Up to seventy percent of smoke emissions remain indoors.
If you own a woodfired heater, think about the lungs of your neighbours, yourself and your nearest and dearest.
It is your responsibility to make sure that your heating requirements do not interfere with anyone's right to clean air.
