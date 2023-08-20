Training focus on future of national growth Advertising Feature

Hon. Brendan O'Connor, Minister for Skills and Training, launches National Skills Week in Canberra on August 10. Picture @irenedowdy

National Skills Week 2023 will be held this year from August 21-27 and celebrates apprentices, trainees, students and the skills sector.

Organised by SkillsOne annually, National Skills Week aims to raise awareness of the diversity of career pathways that can be realised through vocational education and training.

Now in its 13th year, National Skills Week also highlights the greatest skills shortages across industries and the jobs and skills most in demand for the future.

This year's National Skills Week theme is 'What Are You Looking For?' For many, it can be found in vocational education and training, according to the Hon. Brendan O'Connor, Minister for Skills and Training.

"VET is a first-class option," Minister O'Connor said at the launch of National Skills Week at Old Parliament House in Canberra on August 10.

"It is one-half of Australia's outstanding tertiary education sector, and it's time that we inform and inspire people of all ages to explore the opportunities of education and training. What better vehicle than National Skills Week? Let's celebrate the contribution that Australia's apprentices, trainees and TAFE students make to our society."

Labour market skill shortages are deep across Australia. The 2022 Skills Priority list revealed the number of occupations suffering skills shortages almost doubled from 2021, jumping from 153 occupations to 286, with trades hit hard.

"We need close to 5000 motor mechanics, more than 3000 electricians and nearly 4000 metal fitters and machinists, and in the vital care sector, there are around 9000 vacancies," Minister O'Connor said.

Knowledge acquisition, education and training will be a big part of the answer to the skills shortage question.

Minister O'Connor said this year, in partnership with the states and territories, the Commonwealth had delivered 180,000 fee-free TAFE and VET places. Next year, a further $400 million will be allocated to provide a further 300,000 fee-free TAFE places.

Further support came earlier this year with the expansion of the Australian Apprenticeship Priority List from 77 to 111 and legislation passed in August to expand access to interest-free trade support loans to non-trade apprentices.

The government is also working hard to overhaul VET processes so that education and training pathways align with employers' needs and that skills are more easily transferable.

National Skills Week chair Brian Wexham said skills remain critical to building Australia's future economy and that skills shortages continue to act as a handbrake on economic growth.

"It is imperative that we educate job seekers, school leavers, parents, mums returning to work, career changers and the underemployed, on where the most in-demand jobs and the jobs of the future are, and importantly the training available to realise a successful career pathway," he said.

"National Skills Week has become a hugely inspiring initiative in putting skills and trades firmly on the agenda and to arm school leavers, job seekers, parents and carers with information as to what options may be best for them.

"Further, it is designed to achieve real, transformative outcomes for Australian people - to inspire people to undertake active, participative education and training that VET provides, resulting in skills that can realise immediate rewards in jobs, success and contribute to building our economy."

This year's week will also include a special event: 'The Orchestra of Ideas' to be held during National Skills Week on August 25 at the Sydney Recital Hall, Angel Place, Sydney CBD.

Featuring a 20-plus piece orchestra led by world-renowned conductor George Ellis, 'An Orchestra of Ideas' will showcase and celebrate success stories within the VET sector.