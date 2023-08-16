Rebel Wilson visited Blayney, much to the delight of many in the small town.
The star was spotted at Ironbark Espresso Bar and had a muffin and a photo with staff.
The post on Ironbark Espresso Bar read "Rebel said she heard Ironbark was the place to go for coffee around here" with the Aussie star in the foreground and three beaming staff members in the background.
Locals reported she visited the Royal Hotel for lunch. The staff uploaded a photo with the celebrity.
Ms Wilson's Instagram stories showed her on a farm in the Blayney region before returning on Sydney on Wednesday evening to attend the Australia versus England FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final.
