Central Western Daily
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Breaking

See where the Aussie star was spotted on Wednesday

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rebel Wilson visited Blayney, much to the delight of many in the small town.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.