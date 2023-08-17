Kinross Wolaroi School rugby players will take to the field for the final time in an "emotional" clash against their fierce rivals.
Kinross travel to Bathurst to face St. Stanislaus' College on Saturday, August 19 for the final round of the Independent Sporting Association (ISA) rugby season.
The match will have extra meaning for Kinross' Year 12 players who will don the famous blue jersey for the final time and in the biggest game of their season.
Kinross rugby master in charge (MIC) Matt Tink said the day would be on another level with almost 300 students making the trip along the Mitchell Highway.
"It's beyond a rivalry," he said.
"It's very healthy and it's something both schools hold very dear.
"We will have all our rugby players playing there so we'll have just over 200 boys attending and 50-60 girls travelling up as well and of course a host of parents.
"Stannies have their old boys day as well so it will be quite a festive crowd.
"It will be a good chance for both schools to put an exclamation mark on their season, especially the year 12 boys who will be playing their last games for the schools."
With less than 400 boys at the school, Kinross doesn't enjoy the depth other ISA or GPS schools have.
The first XV have won just once this season, the same as Stannies, but Mr Tink said the school was pleased with how the rugby program was developing.
"It's our most successful first XV and second XV season for a number of years," he said.
"In saying that we are very aware of the quality of Stannies.
"It's a big occasion for these boys. They have put a hell of a lot into it. Everyone's after the fairy tale right?
"It's a school of 380 boys so we don't have as many to choose from but we make do with what we have.
"We work hard and our rugby pedigree now includes girls rugby. About 100 girls this year have played."
The team were presented their jerseys with each player nominating a teacher who they felt had inspired them during their schooling, something Mr Tink said was a special moment with more than a few tears.
"There were teachers that currently teach the boys, some that hadn't taught the boys for years but at various stages of school those teachers had a major impact.," he said.
"Our under 13 and 14 A sides also presented jerseys to the second XV.
"We try and make it quite special."
