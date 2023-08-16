'Till it's done!
Australia and indeed Orange has been swept up by Matildas fever in the lead-up to Wednesday night's historic World Cup semi-final appearance against England.
Schools right across the city allowed students to don green and gold colours to show their support for the Australia women.
Photographer Carla Freedman went along to James Sheahan Catholic High School and Calare Public School to snap these shots of the students, and some teachers, getting behind the Tillies.
The city's live viewing site for the World Cup semi-final clash at the Southcourt of the Civic Square precinct has been confirmed as a sell-out, with a huge crowd tipped to cheer on the Matildas.
