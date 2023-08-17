Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Our Future

Orange junior football players make Western PSSA team

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ellie Carpenter is a genuine superstar of world football, one of the best fullbacks on the pitch and extremely marketable off it.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.