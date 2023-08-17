Ellie Carpenter is a genuine superstar of world football, one of the best fullbacks on the pitch and extremely marketable off it.
But her football journey started like any other junior player, tearing up the sideline on grounds across the Central West.
She and Clare Hunt were part of Western Primary School Sport Association (PSSA) sides, playing together a decade before they took to the field for the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
In the present day the team is in the middle of the NSW PSSA tournament held in Nelson Bay from August 15-18.
Three of the players hail from Orange with Anastasia Duffy (Calare Public School), Annie Toberty (Nashdale Public School) and Darcy Jones (Canobolas Public School) all making the trip.
Darcy said it was "amazing" to be following in the footsteps of the Matildas stars and testing themselves against some of the best players in the state.
"It's amazing to think we're playing at the same tournament representing Western just like they did," she said.
"It's great to play harder teams up here because we learn lots when we play out of our comfort zone."
The side has battled hard in what has been a tough competition so far with parent Lisa Darley saying the girls had "held their own" against the city teams.
Also making up the side are players from Dubbo, Bathurst and Mudgee while Cowra's Greg Garlick is the manager.
Annie said the entire side was obsessed with the Matildas and were watching the games together.
"We are loving meeting new friends and team mates," she said.
"It's really good playing at this higher level representing all the schools in Western NSW.
"The Matildas have inspired us to do our best and have fun.
"Our whole team watched the semi-final together which was so much fun."
