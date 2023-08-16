We live in a changing world, with the media putting the good, the bad and the ugly before our eyes at every turn.
We are flooded with sporting reviews, and turn the page to learn of increased homelessness and people struggling to exist well below the poverty line.
Thousands of supporters filled the stadiums for each of the Matildas' recent matches.
This would have made quite a hole in many pockets, and one can only ask what had to be put on hold to achieve this.
We read constantly about the rising cost of living, unaffordable rentals, and bills that can't be paid.
Thank God there are many wonderful charities going to extraordinary lengths to bring relief and assistance.
Just the other day, there was an article in the Central Western Daily telling of a decision by the Orange Uniting Church to convert its children's gathering space into emergency accommodation for homeless people.
What a wonderful way to put their Christianity into practice.
It says in the New Testament: "Faith without works is dead."
Fortunately, the Government is beginning to look at better balance between the projects that have been on hold for years.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was severely criticized for his courageous, ethical and commonsensed decision to refuse to host the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.
The event had blown billions of dollars out of its proposed expenditure costing and would have been an inordinate burden on the state budget.
With so many urgent humanitarian issues needing attention it would have been an intolerable burden.
Without visible solutions in sight. After all, what is a game?
Somehow, sporting achievements seem to have leapt to the top of the agenda, and its stars and winning players leading the way.
One can only ask a question like: what is more important for our present day society ... another stadium? Or a residential housing development at affordable cost?
Hopefully, it won't be long before our teachers, nurses, aged care workers and so many others will be in possession of right and just wages, and the staffing shortages filled by qualified professionals.
We need people with integrity, honesty and courage at the helm who will listen to and understand the issues at stake and find a balanced judgment in the solution.
To be sleeping on the street here in Orange defies description, let alone no heating, no running water, no toilet facilities and no company sounds like something out of a fairy story.
May each of us do what we can with what we've got to ensure an improvement for essential needs in our city and our country.
May our leaders make the right decisions in the right direction for the welfare of all of us.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.