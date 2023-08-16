The nation is abuzz with FIFA Women's World Cup fever ahead of the Matildas' semi-final clash against England on Wednesday, August 16.
Orange has certainly jumped on the bandwagon with a live site confirmed for the match, schools encouraging students to wear green and gold and junior players basking in the spotlight.
We hit Summer Street to ask the people what they think ahead of one of the biggest nights in Australian sporting history.
Couple Annabel Sheehan and George Jackson are fully onboard the Matildas hype train.
Although they will be separated by more than 800 kilometres on Wednesday night, Ms Sheehan works in Broken Hill, they will both be glued to their television screens.
They may not have been fans for very long but they are quickly getting to know the players.
"I'm a bit of a bandwagon supporter," Mr Jackson said.
"Hate to admit it but we've just jumped on the bandwagon," Ms Sheehan said.
"I love Ellie Carpenter from Cowra and go the [Hayley] Raso."
"Probably Sam Kerr [is his favourite player] she was the only one I knew before the World Cup," Mr Jackson added.
Anthony Lenard, decked out in a bucket hat and Australian flag shirt, has been following the team for years.
Like many his favourite player is Kerr and he anticipates some noise complaints from neighbours as he cheers the side on.
"I will be watching. I've been watching since they started, before the World Cup. I've always followed the Matildas," he said.
"Sam Kerr [is his favourite] she's got to be the best.
"I'll be watching at home with all the neighbourhood telling me to turn that bloody telly down!"
Kinross Wolaroi School student Daisy Jones will tune in for the first time on Wednesday night while her peer Jayde Caro finds one player particularly inspiring.
"I haven't [watched any] but I'm looking forward to it," Ms Jones said.
"Mary Fowler, I like her she's an inspiration," Ms Caro said.
