The mayor of Orange was admitted to hospital after he fainted during a council meeting on August 15.
Jason Hamling fainted about 15 minutes into deliberations. He was seated at the time.
Staff and councillors - including Dr Steve Peterson - came to his assistance. Mr Hamling regained consciousness and an ambulance was called.
A statement released by the council at around midday on August 16 said: "Orange Mayor Jason Hamling is undergoing further tests in Orange Health Service today, after experiencing a medical episode at last night's council meeting.
"Jason and his family wish to thank fellow councillors and council staff for their care and support during this time.
"He hopes to be home from hospital in time to watch the Matildas play in their historic World Cup semi-final."
Earlier on the Tuesday, Mr Hamling was at Wade Park where he and other council members unveiled the new Wade Park changerooms. During this time, he also answered questions from the media regarding the upgrade.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance Service said: "At about 6:45pm on Tuesday, NSW Ambulance responded to an incident at Byng Street in Orange.
"Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for a medical condition and transported him to the Orange Health Service."
An overhaul of Kathmandu Lane, development at Kinross Wolaroi, and a motion to potentially arrange book supply for youth were among the topics set for discussion.
