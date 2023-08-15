Problems on Great Western Highway after truck crashes into barrier

Update
Live Traffic says an incident at Medlow Bath that was affecting traffic in both directions has ended.
A truck crashed into a barrier before 4am on Wednesday, August 16 and traffic was still being affected as of 7am, but Live Traffic was no longer reporting a warning for the area as of 7.15am.
Traffic cameras for nearby Hazelbrook and Katoomba both showed the traffic flowing as of 7.40am.
Earlier
HEAVY traffic conditions are being reported after a crash on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
Live Traffic says alternating (stop/slow) traffic arrangements are in place at Medlow Bath, between Blackheath and Katoomba, to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
Live Traffic says emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are on the scene.
Medlow Bath is where the NSW Government is widening and duplicating the highway to provide two lanes each way for 1.2 kilometres.
The duplication work at Medlow Bath and separate duplication work at Little Hartley, near Lithgow, was paused by the new Labor state government and then restarted with some adjustments to the projects.
