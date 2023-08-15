Central Western Daily
Orange City Council meeting stopped after mayor Jason Hamling faints

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 8:04pm
This week's Orange City Council meeting has been suspended after mayor Jason Hamling collapsed during proceedings.

