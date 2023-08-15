This week's Orange City Council meeting has been suspended after mayor Jason Hamling collapsed during proceedings.
The mayor fainted about 15 minutes into deliberations. He was seated at the time.
Staff and councillors - including Dr Steve Peterson - came to his assistance. Cr Hamling regained consciousness and an ambulance was called.
"The meeting was adjourned and will be rescheduled but the priority now is the Mayor's health," council CEO David Waddell said.
An overhaul of Kathmandu Lane, development at Kinross Wolaroi, and a motion to potentially arrange book supply for youth were among the topics set for discussion.
C Hamling attended an event at Wade Park earlier on Tuesday to unveil almost $1 million worth of facility upgrades.
