IT SEEMS that wherever Matildas star Sam Kerr goes, a gift of boots or a jersey follows, and though Kerr hasn't touched down in the Central West, her iconic gifts have.
These were presented to young football player Jasmine Mitchell, and Kerr couldn't have chosen anyone better.
Like the famous footballer, Jasmine is a young Indigenous striker, who plays for the Eglinton District Football Club ladies second grade team, and fills in weekly for Ladies Premier League.
After representing NSW Country in the under 14s team last year, the team coach was able to orchestrate a pair of Sam Kerr's boots and a signed Matildas jersey to be given to a player.
And it's no surprise that Jasmine was the lucky recipient.
"I have Sam Kerr's football boots and a jersey signed by the whole team," she said.
"When I played Nationals, my coach Georgie Carr was talking to her [Kerr], and Sam Kerr had decided to give away some boots, and so she heard about me and decided to give them to me.
"It's really cool that I've got that because not many people are able to have things like that."
These boots and this jersey are now Jasmine's most prized possessions.
ALSO MAKING NEWS
And to add even more value, is the knowledge that Sam Kerr takes such pride in developing young players, that she took note of an up-and-coming star from Bathurst.
"I felt really good, that I got noticed," Jasmine said.
Now Jasmine is excited to be able to watch her idol in the World Cup semi-final.
On Wednesday, August 16, the Matildas will take on England after making it to the semi-final match for the first time in history.
"They're very cool to watch," Jasmine said.
"They're such big role models for little girls to look up to."
Jasmine is one player who definitely looks up to the Matildas, and has her sights set on representing Australia in the future.
"Hopefully I can become a Young Matilda next year and then play for the Matildas," she said.
In the meantime, Jasmine will be cheering on our girls along with millions of others across the country.
In Bathurst, there are plenty of pubs that are showing their support for the Aussie footballers, with the Oxford Hotel, The Victoria Hotel, 1880 and Panthers Bathurst all hosting official watch parties.
The game against England will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, August 16, where the whole world will be watching with bated breath, to see whether Australia can make the World Cup final.
