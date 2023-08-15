Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Young Central West footballer Jasmine Mitchell gifted boots by Matildas star Sam Kerr

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 15 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT SEEMS that wherever Matildas star Sam Kerr goes, a gift of boots or a jersey follows, and though Kerr hasn't touched down in the Central West, her iconic gifts have.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.