Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Bradley Quinn in Orange Local Court for intimidating female police officer

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who pleaded not guilty to intimidating a police officer has been sentenced in Orange Local Court after being found guilty when the case went to trial.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.