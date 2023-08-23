A man who pleaded not guilty to intimidating a police officer has been sentenced in Orange Local Court after being found guilty when the case went to trial.
Bradley William Quinn, 32, of Ophir Road, Orange, was accused of threatening a police officer. Multiple police who were at the scene on November 12, 2022, put forward statements for the prosecution.
According to the police statements presented in Orange Local Court, several police were sent to a location on Wahratta Way about 11pm in response to reports of people fighting on the road.
When the police arrived at 11.20pm there was no fight taking place but some of the officers went to a nearby house where there was loud music being played in a car port.
Quinn was one of those present in the car port and took exception to the police requesting the names of those present and filming them on their body worn cameras and in turn filmed each of the officers present and repeatedly got into one of the officers faces.
Police went to leave once they got the details from each person but as they went to leave Quinn made direct eye contact with the officer he'd had the main issue with and said, "I won't forget ya. I hope you're out of uniform when I f---ing beat ya".
However, the intimidation charge came as a result of a threat towards a female officer as they were getting into their cars.
In response all the police returned to the scene. The female officer confronted Quinn, and repeated what she heard, which was: "'Wait until you get to the pub and I'll knock you the fuck out' ... is that what you said to me?".
As a result of that threat he was arrested and charged.
During an earlier conversation with Quinn during the same incident the same female officer asked about a cattle dog that was in a cage in the front yard and he said, "I hope it doesn't bite ya on the face".
When she asked if it was a biter he responded, "dunno, we'll soon find out, maybe not to you, but to him," Quinn said, pointing to the male senior constable who he had been filming.
Two other police made similar statements and with their stories matching up Quinn was found guilty.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Quinn was "hopelessly drunk" on the night of the offence and he ignored instructions from both the police officers who were present as well as from his partner.
"The officer went to get in her car and heard the words," Mr Manwaring said.
"When he went to trial he said those words weren't directed at that officer.
"He may not have meant it but he was looking in her direction and she heard it and she felt sufficiently intimidated."
Mr Manwaring said Quinn has insight into his offending and said he believed the custody threshold was not crossed.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the incident "caused quite a lot of distress to the officer, as seen in the hearing".
"Police living in country areas don't have the luxury that they do in Sydney, living a long way from where they do their duty," Sergeant Brien said.
He said due to distances between towns, a lot of police in the Central West and even Orange have to live and work in the same community, "unless you contrive to live in Millthorpe or commute from Bathurst".
Magistrate David Day said there was nothing in the trial to suggest Quinn had any knowledge of the officer, however he said the offending is serious.
Due to Quinn's need for alcohol services, Mr Day said there would be a better outcome if he was given rehabilitation and treatment in the community.
Mr Day convicted Quinn and gave him a community-based jail sentence by way of a seven-month intensive correction order from.
It also includes 30 hours of community service, rehabilitation and treatment, and that Quinn abstains from alcohol for the period of the order.
