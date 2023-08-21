Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

William Edwards faces Orange Local Court following Boxing Day confrontation

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has faced court after brandishing a stick during a confrontation on Boxing Day over allegations involving a stolen phone and the offender being bitten the night before.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.