A man has faced court after brandishing a stick during a confrontation on Boxing Day over allegations involving a stolen phone and the offender being bitten the night before.
William James Edwards, 49, of Barrett Street, Orange pleaded guilty to intimidating two men at an address in Orange and was present in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, August 9 for sentencing.
According to court documents, the man was brandishing a stick when he arrived at the victims' house after 9am on Monday, December 26, 2022.
The male victim was talking to Edwards' partner about an incident the night before when Edwards arrived and started waving the stick yelling "get out here you c--t" at one of the men.
Edwards then walked towards the victim's vehicle and stood in front of the bull bar and began to threaten to damage the vehicle saying, "I've got a good mind to smash this car up right now".
Both victims watched him from the doorway to the house and he did not damage the car.
However, he did threaten the second victim while waving the stick.
The victims told police they felt scared, went inside and locked the door and contacted the police while Edwards continued to shout.
Edwards was arrested in Barrett Street, Orange about 1.50pm that day.
In an interview with police he admitted going to the address and saying "you bit me like a f---ing dog, come out here and see if you can do it again. I'll f---ing bash ya". However, he denied having any weapons at the time.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said Edwards did not take the stick to the confrontation but it was his dog's stick.
He said a sentencing report submitted to the court was also "overwhelmingly positive".
"The night before the incident, Your Honour, they were all at the same house, Mr Edwards, his partner as well as the two victims," Mr Naveed said.
He said during the Christmas catch up a phone went missing.
"I should note, Your Honour, that everyone was intoxicated," Mr Naveed said.
He said one of the victims also assaulted Edwards' partner the night before and Edwards had been subjected to racial slurs.
"He didn't come with the stick in his hands, he came with the dog and the dog had the stick in its mouth and he then picked up the stick," Mr Naveed said.
"There does appear to be some degree of provocation.
"He makes reference to him being bitten and that he was being bit by one of the members of the house."
Mr Naveed added the man hadn't committed any further offences since Boxing Day.
Magistrate David Day said he would not sentence Edwards to full-time jail despite the presence of custodial officers in the courtroom.
"What doesn't help your client is he does have quite a record," Mr Day said.
But he added that, "he's managed not to offend at all in the past seven months".
Mr Day convicted Edwards for both intimidation offences and gave him two concurrent seven-month intensive correction orders.
The orders are equivalent to community-based jail sentences and if breached Edwards could complete the sentences in full-time jail.
While subject to the orders he will be subject to rehabilitation and treatment, and he will have to abstain from alcohol for three months from August 9.
The offending also put Edwards in breach of a community corrections order he'd been given for contravening an apprehended violence order last year.
Mr Day revoked the order and resentence him to another 12-month CCO.
